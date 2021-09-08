DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DFWjobs–With strong business growth, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is empowering the North Texas job market by adding more full-time employees at its global headquarters and distribution center in Mansfield, Texas. The global distributor will host an onsite Drive-Thru Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18. Job candidates can learn more by visiting https://www.mouser.com/job-fair.

“As a global leader in the distribution of electronic components, Mouser is growing and looking for more talented individuals to join our dynamic team,” said Tracey Mellenthin, Vice President of Human Resources for Mouser Electronics. “We offer full-time positions with competitive pay and great benefits.”

The company is seeking full-time employees for various positions, including customer service representatives, warehouse associates, IT positions and more. Employees enjoy competitive pay with warehouse positions starting as high as $17 per hour. Candidates will be interviewed onsite at the outdoor drive-thru event, which will be conducted with safety precautions for attendees. Job seekers may start by completing an online application on Mouser’s new Careers site that makes the application process easier than ever.

With 2,000 employees in Mansfield, Mouser is the city’s largest private employer and the recipient of the Large Employer of the Year Award from the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce. Employees receive excellent benefits, including medical, dental, vision, along with paid holidays and paid vacation, a 401(k) company match and many other perks. As an added benefit for employees and their spouses, Mouser offers an onsite fitness center and health clinic, which provides expedited medical attention, pharmacy services, and lower costs for employees who may otherwise need to schedule a doctor’s visit off-site.

Mouser recently enhanced its Careers site to allow applicants to drill down quickly to locations, job titles and descriptions with ease. Job openings are a result of the company’s strong and continuous growth. Since its founding in 1964, Mouser has never held employee layoffs. Rather, the company has been growing its workforce steadily. To learn more about the Drive-Thru Job Fair in Mansfield on September 18, visit https://www.mouser.com/job-fair or https://www.mouserjobs.com/.

