Texans face flash floods, potential power outages from Tropical Storm Nicholas Sept. 13, 2021 at 5:49 p.m.

As Tropical Storm Nicholas begins battering the Texas Gulf Coast, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is telling Texans to avoid low-lying areas, to not drive into water and to listen to warnings from local officials.

Many school districts near the coast canceled classes Monday, according to the Corpus Christi Caller Times. Some, including the Houston school district, have already canceled Tuesday classes.

The Texas power grid operator and energy companies that deliver electricity to Texans are reminding customers to report outages or emergencies such as downed power lines or gas leaks to local electric providers.

The storm is also threatening scores of petrochemical plants and facilities storing oil and gas along the Texas coast. The Port of Corpus Christi, a leading oil export hub, entered “high readiness” ahead of the storm’s arrival. — Mitchell Ferman