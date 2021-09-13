Texans face flash floods, potential power outages from Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sept. 13, 2021 at 5:49 p.m.

As Tropical Storm Nicholas begins battering the Texas Gulf Coast, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is telling Texans to avoid low-lying areas, to not drive into water and to listen to warnings from local officials.

Many school districts near the coast canceled classes Monday, according to the Corpus Christi Caller Times. Some, including the Houston school district, have already canceled Tuesday classes.

The Texas power grid operator and energy companies that deliver electricity to Texans are reminding customers to report outages or emergencies such as downed power lines or gas leaks to local electric providers.

The storm is also threatening scores of petrochemical plants and facilities storing oil and gas along the Texas coast. The Port of Corpus Christi, a leading oil export hub, entered “high readiness” ahead of the storm’s arrival. Mitchell Ferman

Tropical Storm Nicholas could deluge parts of Texas with heavy rainfall

Sept. 13, 2021 at 5:49 p.m.

Texans along the Gulf Coast from Corpus Christi to the Louisiana border are bracing for Tropical Storm Nicholas, which meteorologists say is gaining strength and could turn into a hurricane when it makes landfall tonight near Matagorda Bay with winds potentially exceeding 60 miles per hour.

The latest update from forecasters with the National Hurricane Center warned of potential life-threatening storm surge between Port Aransas and the Louisiana border, a large stretch of the Texas coast, as water moves inland from the coastline.

Forecasters with the hurricane center predict the storm could dump six to 12 inches of rain, with up to 18 inches of rain in certain areas along the coast as it moves east into Louisiana and Mississippi. Life-threatening flash floods could impact portions of the coast around Galveston and through southeast Texas into Louisiana. Mitchell Ferman

The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune is the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

