Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

Despite being an accomplished MD, DO and MBA, the President of the UNT Health Science Center at Fort Worth is an entrepreneur at heart. Michael Williams is using his background and position to transform Fort Worth into a hub of entrepreneurial activity, not only through the work of HSC, but also through his work in the community to solve complex problems and bring new innovations to market. He is not only creating solutions for healthier communities, but is also creating economic opportunity for our region.