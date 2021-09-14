DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dallasjobs–With strong business growth, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is empowering the North Texas job market by adding more full-time employees at its global headquarters and distribution center in Mansfield, Texas. The global distributor recently launched a new Careers site that makes the application process easier than ever. Mouser will also host an onsite Drive-Thru Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18. To learn more, visit https://careers.mouser.com/ or https://www.mouser.com/job-fair.

With 27 global offices, Mouser currently has over 3,000 employees across four continents — including approximately 2,000 people in Mansfield. Employees enjoy competitive pay and excellent benefits, including medical, dental, and vision plans, along with paid holidays and paid vacation, a 401(k) company match, educational assistance and many other perks.

“As a global leader in the distribution of electronic components, Mouser is growing and looking for more talented individuals to join our dynamic team,” said Tracey Mellenthin, Vice President of Human Resources for Mouser Electronics. “We offer full-time positions with competitive pay and great benefits.”

Easy to navigate, Mouser’s new Careers site allows applicants to drill down quickly to locations, job titles and descriptions with ease. Job openings are a result of the company’s strong and continuous growth. Since its founding in 1964, Mouser has never held employee layoffs. Rather, the company has been growing its workforce and today has immediate needs for warehouse associates, warehouse supervisors, customer service representatives, human resource professionals, developers and many other positions. Job seekers may start by completing an online application. To learn more and to apply online, visit https://careers.mouser.com/.

As an added benefit for employees and their spouses, Mouser offers an onsite fitness center and health clinic, testaments to how the company’s leadership supports its employees. The clinic provides expedited medical attention, pharmacy services, and lower costs for employees who may otherwise need to schedule a doctor’s visit off-site.

To learn more about the Drive-Thru Job Fair in Mansfield on September 18, visit https://www.mouser.com/job-fair.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.