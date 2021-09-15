FORT WORTH, TEXAS (September 15, 2021) – The GM Financial Parade of Lights will illuminate the streets of Downtown Fort Worth for the 39th year on Sunday, November 21, at 6 p.m. This year’s “Making Spirits Bright”-themed parade will mark the city’s official kick-off to the holiday season with more than 100 festive floats, each adorned with holiday decor and over half a million sparkling lights. Reserved “Street Seats” are available for purchase now starting at $15 here: www.fortworthparadeoflights.org/parade-information/street-seats/.

What began in 1983 with a crowd of only 25,000 spectators and 25 floats has grown to become Fort Worth’s most beloved holiday tradition and Texas’ largest illuminated holiday procession. In 2020, due to COVID-19, the Parade took place inside the Fort Worth Convention Center in front of a virtual audience, but garnered an Emmy nomination for its live broadcast on KTXA-TV and Facebook.

In 2021, North Texas families can once again gather to experience the melodies of energetic marching bands, 100+ professionally designed floats, sparkling antique cars, precision equestrian units, festive horse-drawn carriages, and carolers spreading holiday cheer along the parade route. The night will conclude with Santa and Mrs. Claus appearing on the specially designed, LED-lit, grand finale float.

“Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives, Inc. (DFWII) first produced the Parade of Lights to showcase the rich culture and community of Downtown Fort Worth,” said Nina Petty, chair of DFWII’s Festivals and Events Committee. “39 years later, this mission stands true, and we are thrilled to bring this tradition back to the streets of Downtown and do our part to ‘make spirits bright’ for our beloved community.”

There are many opportunities to participate in the 2021 GM Financial Parade of Lights:

Reserve “Street Seats”: While the parade is free and open-to-the-public, attendees can get the most illuminating experience by purchasing reserved tickets, or “Street Seats,” in advance. Tickets start at $15 and are available for purchase now. To view all reserved seating options and discounted packaged ticket prices, visit: www.FortWorthParadeOfLights.org/Parade-Info/Street-Seats/

While the parade is free and open-to-the-public, attendees can get the most illuminating experience by purchasing reserved tickets, or “Street Seats,” in advance. Tickets start at $15 and are available for purchase now. To view all reserved seating options and discounted packaged ticket prices, visit: www.FortWorthParadeOfLights.org/Parade-Info/Street-Seats/ Enter a Float: Applications are open until October 15 for those interested in entering a float in the 2021 parade. Entry forms and rates can be found at www.FortWorthParadeOfLights.org/participate

Applications are open until October 15 for those interested in entering a float in the 2021 parade. Entry forms and rates can be found at www.FortWorthParadeOfLights.org/participate Volunteer: Hundreds of volunteers are what make the parade a success year-after-year, with opportunities available in hospitality, merchandise sales, stand and seating attendants, staging areas, entry check-in, and more. Volunteers can sign up online here: www.fortworthparadeoflights.org/participate/volunteer/

Hundreds of volunteers are what make the parade a success year-after-year, with opportunities available in hospitality, merchandise sales, stand and seating attendants, staging areas, entry check-in, and more. Volunteers can sign up online here: www.fortworthparadeoflights.org/participate/volunteer/ Become a Sponsor: As a 501c (3) non-profit organization, Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives, Inc. seeks the support of corporate sponsors and partners to help maintain the free and high-quality production of the parade for the Fort Worth community. Sponsorship opportunities, levels and benefits can be found online, here: www.FortWorthParadeOfLights.org/Sponsors.

The official hashtag for the 2021 GM Financial Parade of Lights is #ParadeOfLights2021. For the latest updates on the 39th annual GM Financial Parade of Lights, visit the Parade of Lights:

ABOUT THE GM FINANCIAL PARADE OF LIGHTS

Celebrating its 39th year in 2021, the GM Financial Parade of Lights will take place on Sunday, November 21, and feature more than 100 illuminated floats marching down a 1.59-mile parade route in Downtown Fort Worth. Event producers Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives, Inc. first staged the parade in 1983 as a means to help shift perceptions of the Central Business District. It has since grown to become one of the largest illuminated parades in the U.S. with nearly 100 entries and thousands in attendance. 2021 parade sponsors include title sponsor GM Financial, Bell, Tarrant County College, Karen and Larry Anfin, Atmos Energy, City Center Fort Worth, Visit Fort Worth, Hear Fort Worth, 95.9 The Ranch, and 92.1 Hank FM. For more information, visit www.FortWorthParadeofLights.org.

ABOUT GM FINANCIAL

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. To learn more about career opportunities at GM Financial, visit www.gmfinancial.com/careers. For more information on the company, visit www.gmfinancial.com.