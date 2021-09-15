Legislators talk on the Texas House floor. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune



(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Ross, Alexa and James about the coming legislative session and legal fights over redistricting in Texas.

Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.