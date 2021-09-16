Fort Worth, TX (September 16, 2021) — The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History invites the community to visit their redesigned 9/11 Memorial exhibit. In addition to the largest piece of the World Trade Center on permanent display in Texas, guests can view up close a LEGO replica of the Twin Towers, objects from the rescue operation, and other recent additions.

Central to the exhibit is the Museum’s N-101 beam, a full-façade panel that supported three floors (101-103) two stories above the center of the impact zone of the North Tower. The beam is comprised of three steel columns, bolted together, three stories tall and is the largest World Trade Center artifact in Texas. It arrived in Fort Worth in early 2011 and was installed two years later. It serves as a place for reflection for those who recall the attacks, and as a place of learning for those much younger.

On Saturday, September 11, the Fort Worth Fire Department streamed a memorial service in front of the Museum’s N-101 beam. The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony included statements from Fort Worth City Councilmember Cary Moon, Fire Chief Jim Davis, Police Chief Neil Noakes, Lieutenant Colonel Allen Hahn, Brother Eyad al-Kobri from the Islamic Association of Tarrant County, and Kippen de Alba Chu, Interim President of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

Following the ceremony, the Museum opened to the public for a free Community Day. Guests explored the redesigned 9/11 Memorial exhibit, participated in a 9/11 Tribute Community Art Project, and enjoyed free access to the Museum’s other exhibits.

Guests can visit the 9/11 Memorial exhibit during normal visiting hours, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 AM – 5 PM and Sundays from 12 PM – 5 PM. Throughout the month of September, the Museum is partnering with Legos for Littles, a local non-profit that provides LEGO bricks to children in need. Guests are invited to donate their new or gently-used LEGO products when they visit the Museum this month to help give children the opportunity to learn through play.

The 9/11 Memorial exhibit expansion and Community Day were made possible by the Bank of Texas, Walmart Superstore #2978, Junior League of Fort Worth, Heart of Texas Therapy Dogs, and Legos for Littles.

