Fort Worth Sister Cities International now has an endowment.

The Connect Globally Endowment for International Relations was established by a gift from Connie Beck and Frank Tilley in memory of their parents James and Janeyl Beck and Gordon and Mable Tilley. The endowment was created to ensure that the valuable work done by Fort Worth Sister Cities International is sustained well into the future. For information about the endowment click here.

The endowment was announced at Fort Worth Sister Cities’ 36th annual meeting held earlier this month at Hilton Hotel and attended by about 200 people. The nonprofit honored several individuals and organizations for their work in the community and promotion of Fort Worth around the world then too.

The Bob Bolen Award for Outstanding Board Leadership was awarded to Cindy Johnson. Johnson helped lead Sister Cities’ Long Range Planning effort by creating an exciting vision of the future. She helped create a new vision for Fort Worth Sister Cities International to become a hub for international relations in the City of Fort Worth.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare was awarded the Eisenhower Award for Organizational Involvement. During the pandemic, MedStar donated an ambulance to Fort Worth’s sister city of Toluca, Mexico. Not only was it used to help during the pandemic, but it is now being used to assist victims of domestic violence.

Milena Razack received the prestigious Volunteer of the Year Award. Razack began by home hosting many students, as well as holding events in her home as part of the planning team for the International Leadership Academies in 2020 and in 2021. Parents of youth ambassadors often get involved in programs by home hosting.

“In an increasingly divided world, Sister Cities brings individuals, cultures and countries together for the benefit of all,” said Becky Renfro Borbolla, Fort Worth Sister Cities board chairman. “We are grateful for these committed volunteers and organizations who know what it means to be good citizen diplomats.”

Four percent of Fort Worth Sister Cities’ budget comes from from the city of Fort Worth, so most of its work is made possible through public support. Fort Worth Sister Cities’ mission is to expand international dialogue by providing cultural education and experiences promoting Fort Worth to the world and enriching the city through international education, exchange and commerce.