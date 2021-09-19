State Rep. Scott Sanford, R-McKinney, announced that he would not file for re-election on Sept. 19, 2021. Credit: Texas House of Representatives



Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

State Rep. Scott Sanford, a Republican from McKinney, announced Sunday he is not running for reelection, citing his family, especially his grandchildren.

“As the legislature embarks on its third special session, I’m reminded of the seasonality of government. It ebbs and flows as it follows its constitutional guidelines, the needs of the citizens and the reality of political processes,” he said in a news release.

“Life also has its season, and Shelly and I are thrilled to now be in a new season as grandparents. Even more exciting, our second grandchild is expected to arrive soon. In the midst of changing life seasons and a personal evaluation of priorities, I have made the prayerful decision to not file for re-election,” he added.

Sanford represented the 70th District in the House since 2013. The 57-year-old also serves as a pastor at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen.

The announcement came one day before the Texas Legislature was set to begin its third special session of the year. Top billing for this session will be redistricting, in which lawmakers will draw new boundaries for their legislative, congressional and State Board of Education districts.

Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.