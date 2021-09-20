Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd’s interview is part of the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Watch former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, talk at The Texas Tribune Festival about the battle for the soul of the GOP, the precarious state of the world, and the challenges and opportunities of our tech-fueled future.

Hurd is interviewed by Jane Coaston, host of The New York Times’ “The Argument” podcast.

The interview starts at 10:30 a.m. Central time Monday.

Disclosure: The New York Times has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.