Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd’s interview is part of the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival.

Watch former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, talk at The Texas Tribune Festival about the battle for the soul of the GOP, the precarious state of the world, and the challenges and opportunities of our tech-fueled future.

Hurd is interviewed by Jane Coaston, host of The New York Times’ “The Argument” podcast.

The interview starts at 10:30 a.m. Central time Monday.

Disclosure: The New York Times has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribunes journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

