Watch former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, talk at The Texas Tribune Festival about the battle for the soul of the GOP, the precarious state of the world, and the challenges and opportunities of our tech-fueled future.
Hurd is interviewed by Jane Coaston, host of The New York Times’ “The Argument” podcast.
The interview starts at 10:30 a.m. Central time Monday.
