The discussion about COVID-19 between Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Leana Wen is part of the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Dr. Peter Hotez is an expert in vaccine development who has led several projects to develop new vaccines, including one to protect against SARS. Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician who previously served as health commissioner of Baltimore.

The pair will discuss the coronavirus pandemic — including how we got here, where we are and where things are headed next — in an interview with Karen Brooks Harper, health and human services reporter for The Texas Tribune.

The interview begins at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The all-virtual 2021 Texas Tribune Festival is happening now through Sept. 25. Join as big names from politics, public policy and the media share what’s next for Texas and beyond. Explore live and on-demand programming, including dozens of free events, at tribfest.org.