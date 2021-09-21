U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's interview is part of the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn was first elected to represent Texas in the Senate in 2002. Before that, the Republican was Texas’ attorney general. He’s also served on the Texas Supreme Court.

He will discuss long-running battles between state officials and federal leaders, whether bipartisanship in Congress is possible and his party’s chances in the 2022 elections during an interview with Abby Livingston, Washington bureau chief for The Texas Tribune.

The interview begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

