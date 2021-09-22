FORT WORTH, Texas – September 22, 2021 – Shaken Baby Alliance today announces a new initiative to help raise awareness for Shaken Baby Syndrome and to educate Tarrant County parents on how to best deal with the stress of a crying baby, which is the #1 trigger of child physical abuse resulting in death. When Babies Cry… We C.O.P.E. is the Shaken Baby Alliance’s newly revised child abuse prevention education program. C.O.P.E. is an acronym that stands for Crying, Overwhelmed, Pause, Edit.

When Babies Cry…We C.O.P.E. was developed in partnership with the State Bar of Texas Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect and funded by Amon G. Carter Foundation and Paul E. Andrews, Jr. Foundation. The original When Babies Cry…We C.O.P.E. curriculum has been delivered to over 11,000 students. The revised curriculum incorporates the latest evidence-informed data to prevent child physical abuse. The Shaken Baby Alliance is receiving funding through the City of Fort Worth’s Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD) initiative to provide this valuable education to Fort Worth students and community members.

Shaken Baby Alliance founder Bonnie Armstrong was recognized as a Big D Hero by D Magazine during the pandemic. Bonnie has a personal connection to this cause; her niece was shaken as a baby during a moment of frustration. Bonnie adopted the child and, seeing the damage firsthand, vowed to help protect children. “SBA’s When Babies Cry… We C.O.P.E. curriculum provides an easy to remember, mnemonic guide for parents and other caregivers on what to do to cope when a baby’s crying becomes too much for them to handle,” says Bonnie Armstrong. “We know C.O.P.E. will save children’s lives.”

About Shaken Baby Alliance

The Shaken Baby Alliance’s mission is to provide SUPPORT for victim families and professionals, PREVENTION of child abuse, and JUSTICE for the innocent victims of child abuse. For more information, visit shakenbaby.org.