U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, and Michael McCaul, R-Austin, are speaking at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, has represented Texas’ 28th Congressional District since 2005. Before that, he also served as a member of the Texas House and as Texas secretary of state.

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, has represented Texas’ 10th Congressional District since 2005. He is a ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and sits on the Homeland Security Committee. Previously, McCaul was chief of counter-terrorism and national security at the U.S. attorney’s office in Texas and served as a deputy attorney general with the Texas attorney general’s office.

Watch Cuellar and McCaul discuss what’s going on at the Texas-Mexico border — and what should be done. The session, which starts at 11 a.m. Central time Wednesday, will be moderated by Jacob Soboroff, a correspondent at NBC News and MSNBC.

The all-virtual 2021 Texas Tribune Festival is happening now through Sept. 25. Join as big names from politics, public policy and the media share what’s next for Texas and beyond. Explore live and on-demand programming, including dozens of free events, at tribfest.org.