Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro has represented Texas’ 20th Congressional District since 2013. He previously served for 10 years in the Texas Legislature. Julián Castro ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. He was previously secretary of Housing and Urban Development and mayor of San Antonio.

The Castros will discuss the political landscape in 2021 and next year’s midterm election cycle in an interview with Jason Johnson, host of Slate’s “A Word” podcast.

The interview will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday.

