Joaquin Castro and Julián Castro discuss next year’s midterm election cycle at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival.

Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro has represented Texas’ 20th Congressional District since 2013. He previously served for 10 years in the Texas Legislature. Julián Castro ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. He was previously secretary of Housing and Urban Development and mayor of San Antonio.

The Castros will discuss the political landscape in 2021 and next year’s midterm election cycle in an interview with Jason Johnson, host of Slate’s “A Word” podcast.

The interview will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday.

If you appreciate reporting like this, you need to be at the all-virtual 2021 Texas Tribune Festival happening now through Sept. 25. Join as big names from politics, public policy and the media share what’s next for Texas and beyond. Explore live and on-demand programming, including dozens of free events, at tribfest.org.

The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune is the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.