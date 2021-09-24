Alexander Vindman’s interview is part of the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Alexander Vindman is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and former director for European affairs for the United States National Security Council. He came to national attention in 2019 when he testified before Congress regarding the Trump-Ukraine scandal. Watch him talk about that and more in a Texas Tribune Festival interview with Ravi Gupta and Jason Kander, the co-hosts of the “Majority 54” podcast.

