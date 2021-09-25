Stephanie Perkins YA novel comes to life with the new Netflix adaptation of “There’s Someone Inside Your House” which just debuted at Fantastic Fest 2021. Sydney Park (“The Walking Dead”) plays Makani Young, a high school senior who just moved from Hawaii to a small town in Nebraska to live with her grandmother. As graduation looms around the corner, a serial killer runs rampant exposing each victim’s dark secret to the community in this fresh take on the 90’s teen slasher “Scream.” A talented young cast, a corn maze, and bloody chills make this the perfect fall flick to get you in that Halloween spirit.

Written for the screen by Henry Gayden (“Shazam!”) and directed by Patrick Brice (“Creep”), the film’s first few targets give the impression that our mad slasher is zeroing in on the popular students at Osborne High. With each killing, members of the community and student body get Amber Alert-type messages on their cell phones exposing each victim’s misdeeds. Don’t worry about the logistics for such a feat, stay focused on the body count and you’ll be okay.

It’s up to Makini and her clique of friends, a rag-tag Mystery Inc. bunch (insert a “Zoinks!” or “Jinkies”) made up of the high school’s outcasts, who we all know are actually the coolest kids in the learning institution, to expose and stop the killer who wears a mask resembling each one of the victim’s faces (no, the killer is not Tom Savini but as Matthew McConaughey would say “That would be cool.”). The masks, which give the film a home invasion thriller vibe, are creepier than the Ghostface mask in Wes Craven’s horror series.

Of course, Makani and her friends each have their own defects (we all do) which makes any one of them a potential victim including her secret crush and the high school’s social outcast Ollie (Théodore Pellerin) who because of his disposition is also seen as the prime suspect.

“There’s Someone Inside Your House” is filled with the usual teen tropes, the rich kid with the a-hole parents, secret crushes, addictions, and overzealous jocks, but it’s also an entertaining thrill ride with enough bloody moments to appease horror fans. The cast is first-rate, and Brice manages to keep the suspense up plus there’s a corn maze (who doesn’t love that) that serves as a perfect place for a showdown. A satisfying return to 90s slasher flicks.

Premieres on Netflix and in select theaters October 6, 2021

Fantastic Fest is the largest genre film festival in the US, specializing in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action, and just plain fantastic movies from all around the world. The festival is dedicated to championing challenging and thought-provoking cinema, celebrating new voices and new stories from around the world and supporting new filmmakers. To find out more go to https://fantasticfest.com/

