Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce

FORT WORTH, TX – Family owned and operated, DCI Hollow Metal, today announced it will expand from Southern California into Fort Worth, Texas to accommodate new and existing customers. The expansion initially brings over 20 full-time positions to Fort Worth, with plans to shortly expand beyond 40, DCI Hollow Metal officials say. The company will lease a 43,000 square foot facility at Everman Trade Center.



“It’s terrific to welcome DCI Hollow Metal to Fort Worth,” said Chris Strayer, executive vice president of economic development for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. “Fort Worth is one of the fastest growing cities in the US and we’re ready to help those relocating here stake their claim of all the incredible opportunities and resources available in our region.”



DCI Hollow Metal is a nationwide leader in custom hollow metal doors and frames, manufactured to exact specifications to meet strict timelines. Currently headquartered in Fontana, CA, DCI Hollow Metal manufactures custom commercial steel doors and frames, in a variety of configurations, many to meet fire, sound and ballistic ratings. Founded in 1981, the company celebrates their 40th year with a well-trained and enthusiastic employee team, top quality equipment and planning tools, and most important, dedication to serving their dealer customers.



“DCI Hollow Metal is excited to bring our brand of custom hollow metal doors and frames to the great state of Texas by opening this new facility in Fort Worth. We strive to provide the highest quality product in the shortest time frame by focusing on the best customer experience and never relenting on continuous improvement.”



“As we continue to see Fort Worth position itself as an ideal place for a business to grow and thrive, I am thrilled to welcome the already industry established team at DCI Hollow Metal as they expand their venture here. I look forward to their continued growth and success in our community and the impact of the terrific job opportunities they will bring to the south side of Fort Worth.” said Mayor Mattie Parker.