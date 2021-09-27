FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Packaging Technology Group, Inc. (PTG), a leading provider of thermal packaging solutions and services for the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector, announced today a new location in Fort Worth, Texas. The new manufacturing facility allows PTG to add capacity, expand its product portfolio, and better serve its expanding client base.

“This is our third new location in 18 months and reinforces our commitment to partners and clients,” said Bill Blezard, Chief Executive Officer of PTG. “One of our core values is relationships, and we are excited to build new connections in the Fort Worth area, create jobs and triple our production capabilities.”

Seasoned operations veteran Ed Kamel will manage the 73,000 square foot facility. Kamel welcomed 17 new PTG employees when production kicked off in late August. The team is producing and shipping PTG’s flagship product, TRUEtemp Naturals®. The TRUEtemp Naturals® products are thermo-efficient, environmentally sustainable, and made with a unique, 100% curbside recyclable insulating fiber, to thermally protect high-value medicines, biologics and vaccines.

Celebrating its 17th year offering the most advanced temperature-sensitive thermal shipping solutions for many of the top pharmaceutical and biologics companies, PTG continues to engineer, qualify, and manufacture both custom and off-the-shelf shipping solutions. PTG has made a strong commitment to sustainability with the sustainable TRUEtemp Naturals® line and the reusable TRUEtemp® Last Mile shippers. PTG’s TRUEtemp® Last Mile shippers use a proprietary combination of PCM and polyurethane to provide the ideal solution for the liquid biopsy and cancer diagnostic market.

“As the demand for eco-friendly products rises, we continue to innovate and create solutions and services for the life sciences industry. This new multi-purpose facility offers PTG redundant manufacturing capabilities while substantially increasing our capacity for producing innovative products,” added Thomas Lawlor, Chief Operating Officer at PTG.

Packaging Technology Group, Inc. (PTG) designs, engineers, and manufactures sustainable, thermal shipping, and packaging solutions for the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector. Established in 2005 as a faith-based organization, PTG remains privately held by its founder, ensuring an active and vibrant culture steeped in the company’s foundational principles, traditions, and values. Headquartered in Fall River, Massachusetts, the company maintains a strong commitment to the community. www.packagingtech.com