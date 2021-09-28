Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

If you are an entrepreneur in DFW, then you know about Tech Fort Worth. And Hayden Blackburn is at the center of it all. TechFW supports entrepreneurs through various programs, like an accelerator, an incubator, mentorship, and through the Cowtown Angels investing network. With big exits like ZS Pharma, Encore Vision, and Exact Diagnostics in their past, TechFW is helping connect entrepreneurs to build a strong biotech entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fort Worth today and into the future.