DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronics—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, is proud to announce that it has been named 2020 Catalog Distributor of the Year by RECOM Power, Inc., a manufacturer of power supplies specializing in AC/DC and DC/DC converters and switching regulators. In delivering the award, RECOM cited Mouser’s commitment to New Product Introductions and global customer growth.

“Presenting the 2020 Catalog Distributor of the Year Award to Mouser is an honor,” said Christoph Wolf, President RECOM Power, Inc. “Their commitment to our long-standing and successful global relationship is always appreciated. We anticipate many more profitable years with them in the future.”

“Mouser is very proud of the fantastic partnership we have with RECOM, and it’s an honor to receive this award,” said Tom Busher, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. “We have enjoyed many successes together, and we look forward to many more in the future.”

Mouser stocks a wide selection of the latest RECOM products, including RAC05-K/PD3/H 5W AC/DC converters, part of the RAC series of converters ideal for Internet of Things designs. Mouser also stocks the RPX-4.0-EVM-1 evaluation board, the evaluation platform for the RPX-4.0 DC-DC buck converter with integrated inductor, now available to order.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About RECOM

The RECOM group is a power supply manufacturer headquartered in Austria with over four decades of experience in developing and manufacturing the latest standard and custom power converter technology, from sub-1W to tens of kW.

Customers worldwide have access to our vast selection of DC/DC converters and AC/DC power supplies along with a broad range of switching regulators, all of which comply with international safety standards and carry the latest certifications.