Fort Worth, TX (9/28/21) – The world’s largest and most successful masonry challenge, the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500, is coming to Builder’s Equipment and Supply in Fort Worth on Oct. 7. North America’s top masons are ready to grab their levels and trowels and race for a chance to be named, “World’s Best Bricklayer.” Entering its 20th season, this unique and grueling competition has captured the hearts and minds of people from all over the globe.

2021 World Champion and Houston native, David Chavez.

Don’t miss your chance to see this world-famous competition up close! The SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 North Texas Regional Series event is one of 22 regional qualifiers to be held across North America. The bricklaying battle is designed to test the speed, skill, and stamina of each participant by challenging them to build the highest and best 26-foot-long brick wall, with as few errors as possible, in one hour. Working with their trusted mason tender, the winning bricklayer is determined by a judging panel who subtracts any mistakes from the total number of bricks laid on their wall. The mason with the highest brick count at the end of judging earns a roster spot at the 2022 World Championship taking place January 19th, 2022 in Las Vegas during the World of Concrete Expo. World Championship prizes total more than $125,000 and include a new Ford F-250 4×4 Super Duty truck, Kubota RTV-X1140, Multiquip Mortar Mixer, and other prizes from IQ Power Tools, Stabila, Marshalltown, STIHL, Blaklader, Iron Age Footwear and Belden Brick.

With workforce development being the primary battle cry for the skilled trades, the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 is designed to create interest from a new generation of masons in the rewards and opportunities possible in masonry and construction. To build on the international push to promote the industry, SPEC MIX has created the JR. SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500, an event that will be on full display with the help of the Texas Masonry Council and several area schools. Local students and apprentices will have a chance to showcase their talents by battling in an abbreviated version of the journeyman competition, with the chance to take home cash prizes and local recognition.

Bricks, Blocks and Bags for Bikes Masonry Auction The excitement surrounding the day will culminate with the SPEC MIX Bricks, Blocks and Bags for Bikes Masonry Auction, created to raise money to provide bicycles to underprivileged kids in the Dallas-Fort Worth community. Last year the program raised more than $60,000 which was used to purchase 1,206 bikes. Partnering locally with Larry Sauls and Friends, SPEC MIX has helped to donate more than 4,000 bikes over the last 2 years and aims to set another donation record of $70,000, which will go to purchasing roughly 1,400 bikes. The bicycles will be gifted to a local Christmas charity drive and distributed throughout the community. SPEC MIX Regional Manager and event organizer, Trey Harris, said, “We can’t believe how generous the masonry community has been. We hope they step up again to make this Christmas the biggest it’s ever been.”