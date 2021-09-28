The House floor at the Texas Capitol. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune



Two Republicans and three Democrats are vying in a special election Tuesday to replace former state Rep. Leo Pacheco, D-San Antonio, a seat the GOP is eager to flip as it looks to gain new ground in South Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott and GOP groups have rallied around one of the Republican candidates, John Lujan, who briefly held the seat in 2016. He faces fellow Republican Adam Salyer, the 2020 nominee for the seat, as well as Democrats Katie Farias, a local school board member; Frank Ramirez, a former San Antonio City Council staffer; and Desi Martinez, a lawyer.

The special election for House District 118 was triggered by Pacheco’s resignation last month to teach at San Antonio College.

The district, anchored in the South Side of San Antonio, is Democratic-friendly, though Republicans believe they have a shot at capturing it as they seek to capitalize on President Joe Biden’s underperformance across South Texas last year.

Lujan has run three times before in the district, including in a 2016 special election runoff where he flipped the seat before losing the regular general election months later. He has been the fundraising leader by far in the special election, raising more than double what the Democratic candidates combined raised.

Lujan has campaigned with a bipartisan appeal, leaning on his business experience and law enforcement background. He has even said he supports Medicaid expansion, though he clearly lines up with his party on issues like abortion and gun rights.

Pacheco has endorsed Ramirez to succeed him, as has Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

The Democratic field has seized on some of the issues of the day, with Farias campaigning against what she called a “war on women” under the state’s new abortion law banning the practice at as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

