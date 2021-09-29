Simon Barrett wrote “You’re Next,” two of the “VHS” films, plus “The ABCs of Death” so it’s surprising that “Seance” is an uninspired rehash that borrows from an assortment of horror films.

The film opens with an ode to “Candyman” as a group of girls from the prestigious Edelvine Academy gather in the restroom at 3:15 am to conjure the ghost of a former student who is known to haunt the all-girls school. They stare in the mirror chanting “Edelvine ghost rise up to us” while holding candles in what should be your first clue that the next 90 minutes will be filled with familiar tropes. Too bad Tony Todd doesn’t show up whispering “Be My Victim” but if he did, I get the feeling he’d be met with “Ooh, gross” and end up on TikTok.

Suki Waterhouse (“Assassination Nation”) plays new girl Camille Meadows who immediately bumps heads with mean girls leader Alice (Inanna Sarkis), the two get into it in the library leading to a Conor McGregor beatdown complete with martial arts sound effects. There is another MMA face-off during the climax which I have dubbed “Fists of Fluorescent Light Fixtures” as the ladies go at it mano a mano.

When one of the students is found dead after the restroom conjuring, the girls believe they have awakened the Edelvine ghost, so they hold a seance in an attempt to contact their recently departed classmate. A cell phone case and lipstick are used as a makeshift planchette as the girls scribble messages from the other side on a Big Chief tablet.

“Seance” is a greatest hits horror flick that tries too hard to be something original. “The Craft” and “Suspiria” come to mind but so does the director’s “You’re Next.” The creepy animal masks that were so effective in Barrett’s 2011 home invasion thriller, have been replaced by papier-mache substitutes that look like they were created in 4th-grade art class. Tension has been replaced by jump scares, the ending is predictable, although there are a couple of nice gruesome effects to satisfy horror junkies, but overall, this is a dull, unimaginative thriller that lacks thrills.

(2 stars)

Now streaming exclusively on Shudder

