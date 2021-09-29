People vote inside the gym at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune



In this week’s episode, Matthew talks with Alexa, James and Jolie about redistricting, Gov. Greg Abbott’s election audit and the troubles with Texas’ border enforcement efforts.

