FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ADMQ #ADMQ–ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today an update on the building project and stated that the project is still moving forward.

CEO Marc Johnson said, “The City of Fort Worth Zoning wanted changes made to our plat. The Zoning Commission has been rescheduled for October 13th. The case is ZC-20-159 for anyone interested in doing more research. DCG Engineering is working directly with the city and is confident they can complete the task.“

ADMQ also announced that Just Right Products, the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors, will be the lead sponsor for the 24-hour hockey tournament raising money for Dallas Warriors Disabled Veteran Hockey. The lead sponsor receives a large center ice banner that will remain up until the next tournament in six months or so. The event is at the Parks mall in Arlington, one of the busiest malls in DFW. The exposer is at one of the main entrances by AMC Theater.

Dallas Warriors: https://dallaswarriorshockey.com/

FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/DallasWarriorsHockey/

24-hour hockey tournament: https://www.facebook.com/24hourhockeytournament

Parks Mall at Arlington: https://www.theparksmallarlington.com/en.html

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.6 million over the last 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.