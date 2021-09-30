September 30, 2021 (Fort Worth, TX) –The Junior League of Fort Worth (JLFW) is hosting its 15th annual Christmas in CowtownHoliday Gift Market (Market) at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall in the Will Rogers Memorial Center. From Thursday, October 14 through Sunday, October 17, Christmas shoppers can peruse more than 200 merchants from across the country, showcasing home goods, jewelry, clothing, children’s gifts and more. Single-day tickets cost $15 and can be purchased here.

“It’s exciting to be back in person this year for the Market,” said Megan Granaghan, the 2021 Christmas in Cowtown chair. “After a year filled with hardship and perseverance, it’s time to celebrate the spirit of our Fort Worth community and small businesses.”

The Market kicks off with the Boots & Bowties Preview Party on Wednesday, October 13, which will feature private shopping, bites from Esperanza’s, handcrafted cocktails and live entertainment. On Thursday, October 14, the City of Culture & the Cowboy Brunch will treat shoppers to brunch, two complimentary drinks and early access to the market. Tickets to the events cost $100 and $65, respectively, and can be purchased here.

The 15th annual fundraising event allows for JLFW to invest into the local community. Since its inception, the Market has raised more than $5 million. Beneficiaries for the 2021 Market include Alliance for Children, Justin’s Place, Tarrant Area Food Bank, Unbound Fort Worth, Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County, Breakthrough Fort Worth, Community Storehouse, The Welman Project, and Con Mi Madre.

Tickets to the Market and events are on sale now. All ticket sales are final with no exceptions or refunds. Strollers are not permitted in the Market. For more information, please visit ChristmasInCowtown.com.

Christmas in Cowtown 2021

Thursday, October 14, 2021, noon – 6 p.m.

Friday, October 15, 2021, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 16, 2021, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall

Will Rogers Memorial Center

3400 Burnett Tandy Drive

Fort Worth, Texas 76107

About the Junior League of Fort Worth

The Junior League of Fort Worth, Texas, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Learn more at www.juniorleaguefw.org.