Fort Worth, Texas – Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, who served for 10 years at Fort Worth City Hall as the city’s 44th mayor, will address members of the Rotary Club of Western Fort Worth at its weekly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 19.

The meeting will be held at the Ridglea Country Club, located at 3700 Bernie Anderson Avenue in Fort Worth.City of Fort Worth District 3 Councilmember Michael Crain will moderate the fireside chat with Price. Crain is a partner and broker with Northern Crain Realty, LLC. “Our club is truly honored to have two prominent leaders address us,” Rotary Club luncheon co-chair Stacy E. Marshall said in a press release.

Betsy Price will speak at Rotary Club of Western Fort Worth.

After running her own successful business for 17 years, Betsy Price turned to public service and was first elected in 2000 to serve as the County Tax Assessor. Not afraid to ask tough questions, Betsy made her department one of the most efficient in Texas, saving taxpayers millions of dollars. Serving as Fort Worth Mayor for a decade, Betsy excelled at improving the basic services of her growing city with stronger public safety, fiscal responsibility, and job growth. She accomplished this while also reducing the city’s property tax rate by 12 percent – one of the largest tax cuts among Texas cities.

Price earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. Together with Tom, her husband of 49 years, Betsy has three adult children, Kathryn, Phillip, and Paul, and has been an active member of her church for four decades. In her spare time, she is an avid cyclist, competitive clay shooter and enjoys spending quality time with her many grandchildren.

The public is invited to the luncheon at a cost of $25 per person by check or cash. Advance reservations are required by calling Andrea Thomas with the Rotary Club of Western Fort Worth at 817-312-3606 or by email at andrea@nationalservicessearch.com. The Rotary Club will not accept walk-ins on the day of the event.About Western Fort Worth: Our club members are dedicated people who share a passion for both community service and friendship. Becoming a Rotarian connects you with a diverse group of professionals who share your drive to give back.

For more information, visit www.rotarywfw.com.

About Rotary International: Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas.

Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit www.Rotary.org.