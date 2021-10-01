There’s nothing like a good Western. One that blurs the lines between right and wrong. Rustic folks living off the land, hiding from the sins of their past. They may not be looking for it, but somehow redemption finds them and when it does a hailstorm of fury comes with it. “Old Henry” delivers the goods as Tim Blake Nelson plays a simple farmer raising a teenage son who finds himself in a precarious situation that involves a stolen loot of cash, an outlaw, and the lawmen hot on his trail. Stephen Dorff is exceptional in the film written and directed by Potsy Ponciroli.

When Nelson appeared as the singing cowboy dressing in gleaming white as the title character in the Coen Brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” there was a “Bronco Billy” vibe that came with the role, referencing the 1980 Clint Eastwood Wild West comedy. If that comparison holds true, then think of “Old Henry” as Tim Blake Nelson’s “Unforgiven.”

It’s 1906 in the territory of Oklahoma. Henry raises pigs and farms the land with his teenage son Wyatt (Gavin Lewis). The two live alone in a modest rural home after tuberculosis claimed Henry’s wife a decade earlier. Her gravesite sets on a hill overlooking the homestead.

One afternoon Henry comes across a wounded man (Scott Haze) passed out in a field, his revolver lies a few feet away along with a satchel filled with cash. Henry’s first instinct is to leave the man to die, who’s probably an outlaw, and grab the loot. However, he has a conscience and so he loads the man, named Curry, on his horse and takes him home where he’s nursed back to health. Henry is smart by keeping Curry tied to the bed in case he wakes up and threatens his son.

Even though Wyatt is just as annoying as Mark, the son of Chuck Connors in the television series “The Rifleman” — rest in peace Johnny Crawford — it’s easy to see where his frustration originates. Henry never takes his son hunting and now that Wyatt is becoming a man, he should at least know how to handle a weapon. Lewis is enjoyable to watch as the frustrated teen who teaches himself how to shoot a gun after sneaking Curry’s revolver out of the house for an impromptu round of target practice.

The performances in “Old Henry” are all top-notch, but Stephen Dorff as Sheriff Sam Ketchum is the film’s strongest asset. He shows up at Henry’s farm accompanied by two men, “We’ve been scouting for a man on the run” adding “He’s dangerous” but according to Curry, “They ain’t lawmen” asserting that Ketchum and his men are the actual bank robbers and he’s the lawman. It’s up to Henry to figure out who’s telling the truth.

Ponciroli does a proficient job of building tension while keeping the film moving at a steady pace. The audience is aware of what’s transpiring on screen, but Henry is kept in the dark, not sure who’s telling the truth.

“Old Henry” is a classic western with Tim Blake Nelson in one of his best performances. The supporting cast includes country artist Trace Adkins (I always enjoy seeing him in a Western) as Henry’s brother-in-law Al, who needed a much bigger role in the film.

In one scene where Dorff asks Nelson, “Where did you come from?” and he responds, “Every place on Earth but this” you know it’s about to hit the fan and it does. The thrilling climax is heightened by a last-minute revelation that brilliantly puts everything into perspective.

(4 stars)

Now showing at the Grand Berry Theater (Fort Worth)

