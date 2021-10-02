Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Thousands of demonstrators in Texas cities marchedSaturday to decry Texas’ new near-total abortion ban, joining protesters across the nation calling for the protection of abortion rights.
Senate Bill 8, which officially became law Sept. 1, effectively bans abortions at about six weeks from the patient’s last menstrual period — before many know they’re pregnant. The law invites private citizens to sue abortion providers or people who aid someone in getting an abortion.
Here’s a look at some of what Texas Tribune photographers saw Saturday as demonstrations were held in the state.
First: Protesters stand at the front steps of the Capitol on Saturday in opposition to Senate Bill 8. Last: Dyan Lee and Judy Kajander hold signs as they listen to speakers during the Women's March in Austin. Credit: Michael Gonzalez and Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune
First: Protesters chant "my body my choice" at the Texas Capitol on Saturday. Demonstrators spoke out against Texas' Senate Bill 8, a near-total ban on abortion. Last: Fifi Theriot protests at the Women's March in Austin. Credit: Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune
