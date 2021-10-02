People hold signs and clap Saturday during the Women's March ATX at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Credit: Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune

Thousands of demonstrators in Texas cities marched Saturday to decry Texas’ new near-total abortion ban, joining protesters across the nation calling for the protection of abortion rights.

Senate Bill 8, which officially became law Sept. 1, effectively bans abortions at about six weeks from the patient’s last menstrual period — before many know they’re pregnant. The law invites private citizens to sue abortion providers or people who aid someone in getting an abortion.

The law has drawn national headlines and several legal challenges. The U.S. Supreme Court refused a request to block the law, though its constitutionality has yet to be decided.

Here’s a look at some of what Texas Tribune photographers saw Saturday as demonstrations were held in the state.

Abortion rights supporters chant and block an anti-abortion counter-protest from view during the Women's March at the Capitol. Credit: Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune
Protestors stood at the front steps of the Capitol in opposition to SB 8 on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune
Dyan Lee and Judy Kajander hold and wear signs as they listen to speakers during the Women's March ATX at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Credit: Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune
First: Protesters stand at the front steps of the Capitol on Saturday in opposition to Senate Bill 8. Last: Dyan Lee and Judy Kajander hold signs as they listen to speakers during the Women's March in Austin. Credit: Michael Gonzalez and Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune
Protestors stood at the front steps of the Capitol in opposition to SB 8 on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune
Fifi Theriot protests at the Women's March in Austin on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune
First: Protesters chant "my body my choice" at the Texas Capitol on Saturday. Demonstrators spoke out against Texas' Senate Bill 8, a near-total ban on abortion. Last: Fifi Theriot protests at the Women's March in Austin. Credit: Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune
Megan Field holds a sign during the Women's March at the Capitol in Austin on Saturday. Credit: Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune
Thousands of participants march during the 2021 Women’s March on Texas in downtown Houston on Saturday. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune
A participant waves a flag during the 2021 Women’s March on Texas in downtown Houston on Saturday. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune
A young participant jumps a with a sign as people gather for the 2021 Women’s March on Texas at Discovery Green in downtown Houston on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune
A participant holds a sign during the 2021 Women’s March on Texas in downtown Houston on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

