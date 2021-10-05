Fort Worth, TX (October 4, 2021) – The NAACP Fort Worth Tarrant County will host its 44th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration virtually at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 22. Individual tickets and sponsorship packages are on sale now at naapcfwtc.org.

The theme for this year’s event is “The Pursuit of Freedom and Equality” and will honor the life achievements of Fort Worth natives and successful movie and television actors as well as gospel recording artists, David and Tamela Mann. The celebration will also highlight accomplishments NAACP Fort Worth Tarrant County has made to promote equality and the steps needed to eliminate racial and social injustice in the community.

Due to COVID-19, the celebration will be held virtually for the second year in a row. “The prolonged COVID-19 health crisis has caused great stress to all; however, our branch continues to make an impact with our important work,” NAACP Fort Worth Tarrant County President Estella Williams said. “We’re excited to bring the celebration to the homes of our community through an engaging, virtual format, and look forward to honoring the achievements of our members and special guests.”

Individuals and organizations looking to attend or sponsor the event can purchase tickets at naacpfwtc.org or through Eventbrite. Questions about tickets or the sponsorship packet can be directed to Lorraine Miller, lorrainemiller66@comcast.net, or Nada Ruddock, ruddocknada@yahoo.com.

About the NAACP Fort Worth Tarrant County

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. From the ballot box to the classroom, the thousands of dedicated workers, organizers, leaders and members who make up the NAACP continue to fight for social justice for all Americans. The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination. To learn more about the NAACP Fort Worth Tarrant County visit naacpfwtc.org.