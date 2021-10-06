FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced its newest product: Printanista. Printanista will be ECI’s go-forward managed print solution (MPS) for the office technology market, combining the strengths of FMAudit, PrintFleet and Print Audit, ECI’s existing print management products, to give print professionals scalable, cloud-based access to device service alerts, business reports and integrations to reduce service delivery costs, improve supply fulfillment and increase efficiency and profitability.

According to ECI’s 2021 State of SMB Digital Transformation Survey, the pandemic has not discouraged office technology professionals – in fact, the industry has its sights set on expansion. The survey shows that 63% of field service respondents expect to purchase technology to expand their offerings over the next five years. This shows that businesses are hungry for solutions that can help them take control of their budgets, optimize their workflows, maximize their employees and capture the power of data.

With Printanista, users can achieve that level of control as the solution enables them to remotely monitor an unlimited number of devices in any environment, allowing them to streamline their business systems and eradicate time-consuming tasks, like manual meter reading or supply ordering. Printanista’s functionalities also include:

Remote Device Link – Access to the internal web pages of most major manufacturer print devices to enable troubleshooting and technical support remotely. The features of each device’s interface will depend on manufacturer, but they can include log retrievals, firmware updates, and configuration settings.

Access to the internal web pages of most major manufacturer print devices to enable troubleshooting and technical support remotely. The features of each device’s interface will depend on manufacturer, but they can include log retrievals, firmware updates, and configuration settings. Data Collection – Data Collection Agent (DCA) within Printanista collects critical meter, performance and supply-level data from multi-function print devices. The cross-platform capability, independent scan frequencies, model-definition files and constant connection gives users the flexibility to manage their customer environments in the way that works best for them and their businesses.

Data Collection Agent (DCA) within Printanista collects critical meter, performance and supply-level data from multi-function print devices. The cross-platform capability, independent scan frequencies, model-definition files and constant connection gives users the flexibility to manage their customer environments in the way that works best for them and their businesses. Alternate Print Devices – Alerts and reports can be generated from label, receipt and wristband printers manufactured by Zebra. Being able to action the data gathered from these devices empowers dealers to add more devices and customers to their MPS contracts.

“Over the last year and a half, our customers have faced many obstacles as offices moved to a hybrid model and remote work required them to rethink their business strategies. It was important for us to develop a solution that enables office professionals to adapt to the market and remain agile no matter what new challenges emerge,” said Laryssa Alexander, president, ECI Field Service Division. “Printanista takes the best of our three market-leading device management solutions and delivers the most optimal solution possible for the office technology industry as we look toward the future. We are so excited to bring this product to market and look forward to delivering even more features to help our customers succeed during these turbulent times.”

Printanista is available in North America now and globally in January 2022. For more information, visit us at: www.ecisolutions.com/campaign/printanista-coming-soon/

About ECI Software Solutions



ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies to more than 22,000 customers around the world. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction and field service organizations.

Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands and Australia. For information, email info@ECIsolutions.com, visit www.ECISolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.