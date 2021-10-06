HURST — Big Red moved methodically through the grass. She waited patiently for anointing to start.

Her owner, Bill Reisch, watched her, making sure that she was always within distance. Big Red is a 20-year-old, red-footed tortoise that has been attending these blessings for a while now.

“We have five tortoises, and we always bring her to represent the others. We love our tortoises. We’ve had them for 40 years,” Reisch said.

Love surrounded this village of believers as they prepared for the anointing of their pets around the gazebo in the Village Plaza in Hurst. The air was crisp yet war, signifying a warmth in the hearts of the community members. Their pets were well-behaved as if they understood the magnitude and seriousness of the moment.

“The world is hungry for God’s love, and what better manifestation of love but that of the animals who love us unconditionally?” said Katie Sherrod, spokeswoman for The Episcopal Church in North Texas, which held the annual pet blessing at various churches in Tarrant County.

Mocha the cat in her rocket ship backpack at the Blessing of the Animals on Oct. 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Greg Oswald with his cat, Mocha, at the Blessing of the Animals in Hurst. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Gatherers at the Blessing of the Animals say a closing prayer. Rev. Allison Liles lead the day’s prayers. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Greg Oswald, right, and his cat at the Blessing of the Animals in Hurst. Rev. Allison Liles, left, blessed dogs, cats and a tortoise on Oct. 4. (Cristian ArguetaAoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rev. Allison Liles blesses Mocha the cat. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rev. Allison Liles blesses Big Red the red-footed tortoise. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth)

Nearly twenty pet owners showed up with their animals on Oct. 4., at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. The church hosts the event annually on Oct. 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rev. Allison Liles leads a prayer at the Blessing of the Animals in Hurst. Residents and their pets gathered at the Plaza Gazebo at 463 W. Harwood Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rev. Allison Liles leads a prayer at the Blessing of the Animals on Oct. 4. Liles has been with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for four years. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rev. Allison Liles blesses a dog on Oct. 4, at the Blessing of the Animals in Hurst. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A dog being blessed at the Blessing of the Animals at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A pet owner and her dog at the Hurst Blessing of the Animals event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A gatherer reads a prayer. Tens of residents brought their pets to the Plaza Gazebo outside of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Monday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rev. Allison Liles leads a prayer at the Blessing of the Animals. Liles has been with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for four years. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Gatherers saying a prayer for their pets at the Plaza Gazebo out of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Monday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Pets owners gathered with their dogs, cats and a tortoise for the Oct. 4, Blessing of the Animals at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Hurst. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Christians around the world celebrate the Feast of St. Francis on Oct. 4. Churches bless animals and pray for them in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi and his love for all sentient beings.

The Rev. Allison Liles of the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church was in charge of the blessing as she facilitated through the small program they had. Liles blessed and anointed every pet that showed up at the event.

“We love it. We hear about people’s pets all the time as a small church, and so a lot of the people here are older that have kids who’ve left the house so these (pets) are their children,” Liles said. “It’s a time for them to worship with their little kids.”

Along with Big Red, nine pets attended the blessing. Most of them were dogs. Another was a tortoiseshell cat named Mocha that was situated in a small blue backpack with a spherical window.

Greg Oswled brought Mocha because he wanted to be a part of the community.

“I bring my pet every year to be a part of the community. I like being involved and doing the things that St. Stephen’s are able to do,” Oswled said.

This joy and sense of belonging was shared among all the community members, who were enthused to see each other as they interacted and shared stories about their pets.

Shannon Singer brought a poodle named Beau Monde, which means new beginnings and good seasons.

“My pets are my family, he brings great blessing to my life, and I want to give him every blessing for his life,” Singer said. “He’s 12 years old, so he’s not a puppy anymore, but he’s in good health, and I wanted him blessed so that he could stay in good health.”

