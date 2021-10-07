Fort Worth, TX – VOSH Dental, a boutique dentist office located at 4541 Heritage Trace Parkway No. 1301, Fort Worth, TX 76244, opens its doors to the community, offering a new approach to dentistry using innovative technology. With a Grand Opening on September 1st, Vosh Dental provides general, cosmetic, restorative, and surgical dentistry to patients of all ages as well as a commitment to its patients’ comfort and happiness.

Founder, owner, and head-dentist, Dr. Trisha Patel believes that everyone deserves the best quality of life, which is why she first started Vosh. With seven years of experience in the industry, her mission is to change the way people view dentistry in Fort Worth by removing any anxiety that comes with going to the dentist.

In order to fulfill this mission, the Vosh team builds a personalized, transparent, and encouraging visit for its patients, starting with a relaxing, spa-like environment. Patients are greeted with noise-canceling headphones and a heated neck pillow at their appointment.

Vosh Dental is also equipped with the Solea laser, an advanced new dental laser that is virtually replacing the needle, drill, and scalpel in various dental procedures. This allows Vosh to offer more treatments that are quiet and pain-free, improving the dental experience for patients of all ages.​​ The Solea laser reduces the need for anesthesia, so in most cases, patients can leave their appointment as sharp as when they first arrived. Plus, the laser is used in Vosh’s snoring relief treatment – Solea Sleep – to give patients the restful nights’ sleep they’ve always wanted. By combining this innovative technology with highly trained staff, Vosh creates an approach to dentistry that is new to Fort Worth.

“By creating a smile you can feel good about, we ensure you leave your appointment feeling wonderful about your dental health,” said Dr. Patel.

To learn more about Vosh Dental or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://voshdental.com. To stay up to date on Vosh’s latest news and promotions, follow its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

About Vosh Dental

Founded in 2021 by Trisha Patel, Vosh Dental is an inspiring boutique dentist office that serves the Fort Worth community and surrounding areas. Combining the latest technology in dentistry with knowledgeable and friendly staff, the practice prioritizes its patients’ happiness and comfort. Known for its slogan, “Feel Wonderful about Your Dental Health,” Vosh offers general, cosmetic, restorative, and surgical dentistry. By utilizing the Solea Laser, Vosh is able to deliver its promise of a new, relaxing dental experience with convenient hours, competitive prices, and exceptional service.