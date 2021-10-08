Dyan Lee and Judy Kajander carried signs as they listened to speakers last weekend during the Women’s March ATX at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Credit: Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune



(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Alexa and Reese about the ongoing court fights over Texas’ new abortion law and the redistricting process in Texas.