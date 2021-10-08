With more than 22 million missed cancer screenings in 2020 due to COVID, Cancer Support Community North Texas, the leading nonprofit providing free emotional and social support to cancer patients and their families, will offer a live, oncology nurse-led webinar titled “Understanding Breast Cancer Risk & the Importance of Screening” at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 in hopes of spurring on more breast cancer screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October).

The Tarrant County Clubhouse of CSCNT will host Christine Long, RN, MN, FNP, APRN-BC, AOCNP, CGRA with Texas Oncology – Bedford, for this “live” discussion via Zoom (to FB Live) about the basics of breast cancer, including risks, screening, genetics and risk reduction.

According to the studies — all revealing similar data — cancer screenings of the breast, colon and cervix were down between 86-94% in March 2020 and screenings still remained 29-35% lower than pre-COVID levels by June 2020. Another more recent study from October 2020 found that an estimated 22 million people had missed or cancelled their cancer screening appointments because of COVID-19 concerns.

The program will be provided at no cost. Attendees must just register here to attend.

CSCNT has three clubhouse locations — in Dallas, Collin and Tarrant Counties — and offers a wide range of emotional support and nutritional, exercise and educational activities both in-person and online.

For more information, people should visit www.cancersupporttexas.org or call each clubhouse directly:

Tarrant County Clubhouse: 682-212-5400

Dallas County Clubhouse: 214-345-8230

Collin County Clubhouse: 972-981-7020