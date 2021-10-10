Arlington resident Brooke Vogel, 53, found a new way to celebrate her love of Halloween: glass blowing.

“I wanted to try it, actually, for years. I would come back here and do it again,” Vogel said. “Each month they have an item of the month, like seasonal, you know? So, I’m excited to see what the other months’ items are.”

SiNaCa Studios, a nonprofit school of glass and gallery, hosted its Experience Glass Blowing, which teaches students how to create glass-blown art, on Oct. 5. During this go-round, the class made pumpkin ornaments in honor of Halloween.

SiNaCa Studios, a nonprofit school of glass, located at 1013 W. Magnolia Ave. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artistic coordinator Tatara Siegel blowtorches a glass pumpkin ornament. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Three instructors hosted glass blowing classes on Oct. 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hot Shop lead Blake Boles gives participants instructions. Boles has been with SiNaCa Studios since 2016. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Instructor Canaan Casteel, 25, cools a metal rod down with water. Casteel teaches glass blowing classes at SiNaCa Studios. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Canaan Casteel, an instructor at SiNaCa Studios, shapes hot glass on a metal rod. Casteel demonstrated the process of making a glass pumpkin. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An instructor at SiNaCa Studios cools off a metal rod by spraying it with water. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A glass-blowing instructor shapes a hot glass bubble with a tool. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artistic coordinator Tatara Siegel, right, blows air through a hose into hot glass as instructor Canaan Casteel, left, shapes the glass with a tool. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An instructor at SiNaCa Studios prepares a rod for handling. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Instructor Canaan Casteel spins a stem onto a glass pumpkin ornament. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tatara Siegel, the artistic coordinator at SiNaCa Studios, places a finished glass-blown ornament into a cooling oven. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students were given a safety box with protective eyewear, arm sleeves and a face mask. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Participant Brooke Vogel, 53, putting on protective arm sleeves. Tuesday was Vogel’s first time blowing glass. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Student Brooke Vogel, left, and Hot Shop lead Blake Boles, right, place color onto hot glass. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Student Brooke Vogel’s friend takes a photo of her melting color onto her glass art. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hot Shop lead Blake Boles, right, helps student Brooke Vogel, left, turn rod with hot glass. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hot Shop lead Blake Boles watches as a bubble forms in the hot glass. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A glass bubble forms on the end of a metal rod. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Student Brooke Vogel, 53, left, shapes hot glass with Hot Shop Lead Blake Boles’ help, right. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Participant Brooke Vogel, 53, right, blows air into hot glass through a hose. Hot Shop lead Blake Boles, right, shapes the glass as Vogel blows. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A glass pumpkin is blowtorched by an instructor. A blowtorch is used to make final adjustments to the glass. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artistic coordinator Tatara Siegel, 36, Hot Shop lead Blake Boles, 30, and instructor Canaan Casteel, 25, teach glass blowing classes at the school a few times a week.

“It’s wonderful stuff,” Siegel said. “To me, it’s very rewarding because it is meaningful. Making glass is fun. People come in here, and they enjoy it.”



