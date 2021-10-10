Arlington resident Brooke Vogel, 53, found a new way to celebrate her love of Halloween: glass blowing.
“I wanted to try it, actually, for years. I would come back here and do it again,” Vogel said. “Each month they have an item of the month, like seasonal, you know? So, I’m excited to see what the other months’ items are.”
SiNaCa Studios, a nonprofit school of glass and gallery, hosted its Experience Glass Blowing, which teaches students how to create glass-blown art, on Oct. 5. During this go-round, the class made pumpkin ornaments in honor of Halloween.
“It’s wonderful stuff,” Siegel said. “To me, it’s very rewarding because it is meaningful. Making glass is fun. People come in here, and they enjoy it.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
by Cristian ArguetaSoto, Fort Worth Report October 10, 2021
Cristian ArguetaSoto
Cristian ArguetaSoto is a photojournalist for the Fort Worth Report. His position is supported by grants from the Amon G. Carter and Sid W. Richardson foundations. He can be reached at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org...
More by Cristian ArguetaSoto