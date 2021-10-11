Candelario Olmos, 42, and Yadira Olmos, 40, competed in the fifth annual Clamato Michelada Festival in downtown Fort Worth this weekend, showcasing their drink mix.

Their restaurant, Micheladas Olmos, 1201 S. Ayers Ave., was founded in 2011 and won the first three festival competitions for best michelada mix. A michelada is a traditional Mexican drink made with clamato, lime juice, beer, chili powder and other ingredients based on the maker’s preference.

“It has been blessing after blessing, and we are in awe that our mix is loved by so many people,” Yadira said Sunday in Spanish. “We didn’t know that we were going to be a hit. The first festival tripled our clients.”

Micheladas Olmos was one of 10 micheleros, or michelada businesses, at the festival this year. Forty vendors selling clothes, micheladas, food and candy set up downtown.



Tents lined downtown for the Clamato Michelada Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A festival goer pours mineral water into a michelada. Ten micheleros, or michelada makers, competed on Sunday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A clothing and accessories vendor works at his both at the festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

People walk through the michelada festival downtown. The festival was organized by nonprofit Connect | Respect in partnership with Clamato and Modelo. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Micheleros, or michelada makers, garnish micheladas with limes. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A worker prepares drink-mix samples at the festival downtown. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Celery sticks with powdered chili and chamoy sit on a tray. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A michelada prepared with shrimp, Clamato, octopus and lemon at the fifth annual michelada festival on Sunday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A member of mariachi Trio Chapultepec performs at the michelada festival on Sunday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A violinist in Trio Chapultepec performs at the michelada festival in downtown. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The fifth annual michelada festival took place on Sunday in downtown. Nearly 40 vendors participated. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A michelada maker stirs michelada mix. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Micheladas Olmos displays the restaurant’s best-mix trophy from 2016. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Micheladas Olmos worker pours michelada mix into a prepared cup. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A prepared michelada at the festival on Sunday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Patricia Castillo, executive director of Connect | Respect, works at the festival. Castillo has helped organize the festival since its inception in 2016. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A festival attendee holds a michelada in her hand. Ten micheleros, or michelada makers, competed on Sunday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A festival attendee prepares her snack with hot sauce at a food stand on Sunday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Forty vendors featuring food, drink, candy and clothing were at the michelada festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The festival had live music, food and drinks. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Chili and chamoy-covered candy were on sale at the event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The fundraising event highlights local businesses while having them compete in a friendly, best-mix competition for a trophy and $500. Attendees voted through QR codes posted around the festival. This year’s winner was Houston-based Micheladas El Guero.

Patricia Castillo, executive director of nonprofit Connect | Respect, organized the first festival in 2016. Since then, it has been an annual event, except for 2020 when it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We, together, are making strides in this concept. Even having this event in the center of Fort Worth is a success because 100% of these vendors are locals except for one,” Castillo said.

Not only does the festival place local businesses in the limelight, but it also helps raise money for scholarships at Texas Wesleyan University where Castillo received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“We need this. Our people need this. The city needs this,” Castillo said. “This event celebrates Hispanic heritage and Fort Worth heritage because we are Fort Worth.”

