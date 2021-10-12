Ethan Rigel

Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

 

One of DFW’s best kept secrets is Gore Range Capital. Ethan Rigel is the founding partner of Gore Range, a venture capital firm focusing on skin innovation. Ethan explains how he became an investor, why they moved Gore Range from New York to Southlake, and what he is looking for in companies before he invests.

