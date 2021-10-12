FORT WORTH, TX – Make-A-Wish North Texas is pleased to announce its new 2022 Southwest Regional Council Chair, Christina Rodgers.

The Make-A-Wish North Texas Southwest Regional Council is responsible for communicating the foundation’s mission, vision and values to the greater community. They actively participate in achieving budgeted fundraising targets and make personal contributions to the foundation while soliciting funds and opening doors for others to raise funds. They also participate in special events as needed.

Christina Rodgers

Rodgers, Vice President at Frost Bank, will serve as the FY22 Southwest Regional Council Chair. She began volunteering with Make-A-Wish in 2011 and helped plan wishes and various fundraising events before officially joining the Southwest Regional Council in 2014. She has volunteered and supported countless campaigns with the foundation. Last Christmas, she spearheaded the nonprofit’s first Virtual Santa fundraiser, a campaign focused on bringing joy to local children through Zoom calls with Santa while raising donations for Make-A-Wish North Texas. The fundraiser raised nearly $25,000 and allowed more than 100 children to meet Santa virtually. Christina is excited about the future of Make-A-Wish North Texas and her new role and responsibilities as council chair.

“I love Make-A-Wish and the hope and joy it brings to a child during the wish process. Once you see the magic of a wish, you will be drawn to our mission. I am honored to help lead the Southwest Regional Council over the next year and hope we can continue to spread joy to more children in North Texas,” Rodgers said.

W.R Bob and Jerri Watt

Jerri Watt is the outgoing Southwest Regional Council chair. She has been involved with the organization for more than 20 years as one of the first supporters and advocates of Make-A-Wish in Fort Worth. She has served as a regional council member and chair, a golf tournament chair and has helped to create various fundraising events over the years. She continuously helps engage new supporters for the organization and identifies closely with the mission. Watt will remain on the council, and she and her husband W.R. “Bob” Watt will serve as the Honorary Chairs for the upcoming Wranglers & Wishes event on Nov. 18.

The entire Make-A-Wish North Texas organization is excited about the future of the Southwest Regional Council.

“These members are passionate about our mission and helping us grant as many wishes as possible,” said Scotty Landry, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish North Texas. “The Southwest region’s goals are lofty but achievable, and they have demonstrated their ability to raise the necessary funds that will help so many children in the coming fiscal year.”