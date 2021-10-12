Casa Azul Coffee, which translates directly to “Blue House Coffee,” will open at the end of October at 300 W. Central Ave. in Fort Worth. Owner Joseph Landeros, 35, considers it a mission to bring a Latino-owned coffee shop to a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood.

“It’s one thing for coffee to be a hobby, but it’s another thing to be immersed into making it kind of your life,” Landeros said. “I’ve always recognized coffee shops as a steward of free thought. I always equated them to, like, pubs in the era of Enlightenment.”

Landeros, born in Perryton, attended the University of Texas at Arlington for his undergraduate degree and received his master’s in business from Texas Tech University. He worked in political campaigning from 2011 to 2019, then began working at Starbucks Coffee, where his love for coffee grew.

Casa Azul Coffee, 300 W. Central Ave., used to be Tacos El Norte, a taco restaurant. The blue coloring was inspired by a Mexican artist. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An image of the Virgin Mary was kept up from the previous business at the location. The owner of Casa Azul Coffee, Joseph Landeros, 35, doesn’t know how long ago the image was put up. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An image of Mexican houses sits on a windowsill inside the coffee shop space. The coffee shop will feature traditional Mexican drinks and imagery. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A month ago, Landeros quit his job at the coffee shop to focus on growing his own business, Casa Azul Coffee.

“Having a place for community and conversation has always been a larger characteristic for me about what coffee shops are. It is like 30% quality of coffee, but the 70% is the community and experience that surrounds the space,” he said. “I think that’s kind of a motivation for us in having a coffee shop on the north side.”

Landeros has a 20-month-old son, Joaquín, with whom he shares a birthday. His wife, Anette, Landeros is CEO of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Opening the Casa Azul Coffee is a passion for the couple.

“I’m thrilled that Casa Azul will be bringing coffee to the North Side,” Anette Landeros said. “Coffee is what Casa Azul is planting in the North Side, but community will be the harvest.”

She said she hopes Casa Azul Coffee will be a place where residents can “have conversations, study or work toward goals, discuss business, or just take a moment away from the busy rhythm of the world.”

The inspiration behind the shop’s name comes from the famous 20th-century Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. During a trip to her home in Coyoacan, Mexico, Joseph and Anette Landeros were inspired by Kahlo’s famously vibrant blue home.

“At Casa Azul, we’ll have the traditional lattes and stuff that, for the most part, all of your coffee shops will have. The added focus will be on those Latino flavors full time,” Joseph Landeros said. “To start off, we’ll have some breakfast tacos and sweet treats and pan dulce. In the fall we’ll have atole and champurrado.”

The traditional Mexican drink Atole is made from corn dough, water and is flavored with cinnamon or vanilla. Champurrado is chocolate flavored atole. The owner plans to be a Hispanic-focused business and space in the community. He is working on the final touches to the shop but plans to be open by the end of the month.

Casa Azul Coffee will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. It will receive its coffee beans from Counter Culture Coffee, headquartered in North Carolina.

“I love the feedback that a lot of my Latino community and friends have been sharing with me about how coffee is drunk in different parts of the world,” Landeros said. “So, just being able to be that space for innovation and offering is going to be a lot of fun.”

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

