IDEA Public Schools announced Wednesday that Terrence Butler has been named to the board of directors for IDEA Public Schools Tarrant County.

In this role, Butler will apply his 17 years of experience in education, mentorship and development to advance IDEA’s mission to ensure that all children have access to a high-quality education that equips them for success in college and beyond.

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors for IDEA Tarrant County, helping to govern its eight schools across four campuses and bring new ideas and perspective to the table,” said Butler. “IDEA Public Schools has a proven track record of success, with a legacy of 100 percent of seniors accepted into college. I am eager to cultivate that legacy in our community and be a part of charting IDEA’s course in Tarrant County and beyond, and to work in close partnership with the board and our talented leadership team.”

Butler currently serves as the Director of Development for Academy 4, an organization that connects churches to schools and communities through leadership mentoring. Academy 4 provides a mentor for every fourth grader in the 16 Title I schools it serves. In 2009, Butler helped open Hope Farm Como as its Assistant Director, and prior to accepting his position with Academy 4 in 2020, Butler served on the board of directors, and later as executive director, of Rivertree Academy. This experience solidified Butler’s passion for working with schools, parents, volunteers and most importantly, students and children.

“Our children are the current future, and a quality education begins today. It is a joy to witness these students develop a passion for learning and continue on to become life-long learners and world changers,” Butler added.

Butler grew up in Como and graduated from Arlington Heights High School. He then attended Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary where he studied Early Childhood Development. He attends Christ Chapel Bible Church and lives in Como with his wife Juli, mother Elizabeth, daughter Tiffany and grandchildren Jaydon and Jaliyah.

IDEA Public Schools first launched in Tarrant County in 2019 with the opening of IDEA Rise in West Fort Worth and IDEA Achieve in Haltom City. Since then, IDEA has expanded to eight schools across four campuses with the opening of IDEA Edgecliff in 2020 and IDEA Southeast in 2021. In total, IDEA Public Schools serves more than 3,000 students across Tarrant County.

IDEA believes a quality K – 12 public education is the key to success in college and life and is committed to helping every student achieve their success. IDEA sets high expectations for every student and goes the extra mile to ensure each student realizes their full potential. Personalized learning, critical thinking skills, mastery of core subjects and continued support through college is IDEA’s recipe for success.