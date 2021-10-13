Turner’s Modern World by British painter J.M.W. Turner will be on display from Oct. 17 through Feb. 6 at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd. The exhibit features more than 100 pieces and explores the industrialization and mechanization of modern life.

“He rose beyond and above all his beginnings and created a body of work that was truly influential, and more influential, I would argue, than any other British artist of his era,” museum Deputy Director George T.M. Shackelford said. “We’re really focusing on people and places in modern times.”

In Turner’s Modern World, the 18th- and 19th-century-artist explored ways to make the events of his time more modern through his art. The exhibit will make its way to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston from March 27 to July 10.

Members of the media gather at the Kimbell Art Museum on Wednesday. The museum had its media preview of Turner’s Modern World. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Deputy Director George Shackelford at the Kimbell Art Museum on Wednesday. Shackelford gave a tour of Turner’s Modern World, a collection of British artist J.M.W. Turner’s art. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The entrance to Turner’s Modern World art exhibit has a sign with the artist J.M.W. Turner’s name. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“Peace — Burial at Sea”, exhibited in 1842, is an oil on canvas painting. J.M.W Turner explored the concept of death. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Deputy Director George Shackelford gives the media a tour of the exhibit on Wednesday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A viewer looks at artwork by J.M.W. Turner at the Kimbell Art Museum on Wednesday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“George IV at the Provost’s Banquet in the Parliament House, Edinburgh” depicts an important political moment in the relationship between England and Scotland. J.M.W. Turner painted the piece in the 19th century. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The 19th-century painting “The Temple of Poseidon at Sounion (Cape Colonna)” is on display at the Kimbell Art Museum. The piece makes reference to the Greeks’ victory over Persia in 480 BC and links the event to modern-day Greece. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

J.M.W. Turner’s piece “The Field of Waterloo” makes reference to the Battle of Waterloo between Britain and France. Turner filled a sketchbook with drawings after visiting the site in 1817. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Viewers walk around the Turner’s Modern World exhibit at the Kimbell Art Museum on Wednesday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“This session is divided into five sections, and it’s kind of chronological in the sense that we begin with his very early work in the first gallery and we’ll end with his very last work in the last gallery,” Shackelford said.

The majority of the collection was received from the Tate Britain art museum in London.

Admission to Turner’s Modern World will be $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, teachers, students, and military personnel, and $14 for children 6 to 11. The museum is open Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from noon to 8 p.m, and closed Mondays.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.