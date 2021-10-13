"War. The Exile and the Rock Limpet" was exhibited in 1842 and is on display at the Kimbell Art Museum from Oct. 17 to Feb. 6. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Turner’s Modern World by British painter J.M.W. Turner will be on display from Oct. 17 through Feb. 6 at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd. The exhibit features more than 100 pieces and explores the industrialization and mechanization of modern life.
“He rose beyond and above all his beginnings and created a body of work that was truly influential, and more influential, I would argue, than any other British artist of his era,” museum Deputy Director George T.M. Shackelford said. “We’re really focusing on people and places in modern times.”
“This session is divided into five sections, and it’s kind of chronological in the sense that we begin with his very early work in the first gallery and we’ll end with his very last work in the last gallery,” Shackelford said.
The majority of the collection was received from the Tate Britain art museum in London.
Admission to Turner’s Modern World will be $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, teachers, students, and military personnel, and $14 for children 6 to 11. The museum is open Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from noon to 8 p.m, and closed Mondays.
