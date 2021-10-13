Construction is now underway on the first public, charter elementary school operated by Rocketship Public Schools Texas.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site located at 3520 E. Berry St, Fort Worth. The campus will feature a two-story elementary school with 22 classrooms, two learning labs for project-based, collaborative learning, and a separate gymnasium for physical education.

Opening in the Stop 6 neighborhood of Fort Worth in August 2022, this school marks one of the first new major development investments in the southeast Berry Street neighborhood in more than a decade. This new school will serve as an anchor for the neighborhood to usher in more opportunity and new development going forward.

“This school will be a beacon of joy and opportunity for the entire Stop 6 and Fort Worth community,” Rocketship Texas Superintendent SaJade Miller said. “I’ve spent my entire career working with students and families to eliminate the achievement gap in Tarrant County and this new school is another big step to make that dream a reality.”

Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens, former Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Walter Dansby, and Miller commemorated the occasion with remarks before the groundbreaking. Parents from the community, many of whom traveled to Austin last summer to support the school’s application in front of the Texas State Board of Education, celebrated with community members and supporters.

“The investments Rocketship Texas is making in our public education ecosystem and in our community are helping move Fort Worth forward,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, who did not attend the ceremony because she has COVID-19. “The Rocketship campus will be the first of many new developments in Stop 6 that prioritizes education for our students and creates new opportunities for the vitality of Fort Worth families.”

In June 2021, Education Commissioner Mike Morath and the State Board of Education allowed Rocketship Public Schools Texas to open public elementary charter schools in Tarrant County.

Rocketship Texas was founded by a diverse coalition of widely respected Tarrant County leaders with deep expertise in public education, community organizing, financial management, and parent engagement, including Dansby; Peter Philpott, former board chairman of Cook Children’s Healthcare System; Loretta Burns, founder of AB Christian Learning; and Alex Jiminez, retired vice president of TXU Corp.

Miller is the former assistant superintendent of innovation for Fort Worth ISD and principal of Dunbar High School.

“The parents of my community used the power of their voice to demand much needed change in the quality of our local public school options. I am proud to partner with SaJade Miller and the leaders of Rocketship Texas who are investing in our kids and families in Stop 6,” Fort Worth Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens said. “I am thrilled to see this new development in Stop 6 that will hopefully be the spark for even greater change in our community.”

Rocketship Texas’ first school will open in August 2022 and serve students in grades Pre-K-3 in year one. It eventually grow to offer Pre-K to fifth grade.

Focusing on personalized learning, Rocketship Texas one will provide support for the whole child — with mental health professionals, individualized academic planning, and parent leadership teams working to holistically help students achieve.

Partnering with parents is a key pillar of Rocketship Texas. Parents will eventually name the school.