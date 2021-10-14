From the sights of a new art exhibit to the excitement of an incoming coffee shop, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

“War. The Exile and the Rock Limpet” was exhibited in 1842 and is on display at the Kimbell Art Museum from Oct. 17 to Feb. 6. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Deputy Director George Shackelford gives the media a tour of the exhibit on Wednesday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Joseph Landeros, 35, will open Casa Azul Coffee at the end of October. The space’s appearance is inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Casa Azul Coffee, 300 W. Central Ave., used to be Tacos El Norte, a taco restaurant. The blue coloring was inspired by a Mexican artist. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A glass pumpkin is blowtorched by an instructor. A blowtorch is used to make final adjustments to the glass. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Instructor Canaan Casteel, 25, cools a metal rod down with water. Casteel teaches glass blowing classes at SiNaCa Studios. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A worker prepares a michelada at the fifth annual Clamato Michelada Festival. Forty vendors participated in the festival Sunday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A michelada prepared with shrimp, Clamato, octopus and lemon at the fifth annual michelada festival on Sunday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Virginia Murillo, 44, cuts a client’s hair at Straight Edge barbershop. Murillo owns the shop. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Barbers cut their clients’ hair at Straight Edge barbershop. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.