FORT WORTH, Texas (October 15, 2021) – Feature film No Future will premiere locally during a special presentation at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth on Sunday, October 17, at 7 p.m.

No Future was filmed in Fort Worth in the spring of 2019. The Fort Worth Film Commission assisted the project with permits, location scouting, hotel rooms, casting calls and more. The production filmed at locations across the city including Silver Fox, Broadway Baptist Church, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center and private residences in the Carter Riverside neighborhood.

Catherine Keener and Charlie Heaton in “No Future,” which was filmed in Fort Worth.

No Future tells the story of Will played by Charlie Heaton, a recovering addict, who returns home after the fatal overdose of his estranged friend, where he is reunited with Claire played by Catherine Keener, his friend’s grieving mother, with whom he begins a secret but volatile affair.

The film was written and directed by Andrew Irvine and Mark Smoot, and stars Catherine Keener, Charlie Heaton, Rosa Salazar, Jackie Earle Haley, Jefferson White, Austin Amelio, Heather Kafka, Jason Douglas, Kia Nicole Boyer, Mollie Milligan, Jasmine Shanise, and Marissa Woolf.

The film had its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021 and premiered in Texas during the Dallas International Film Festival in October. This screening will be the first opportunity for Fort Worth locals to see the film in their hometown and will reunite many of the production crew members.

“We are proud to have worked with the high-caliber cast and crew on No Future and are thrilled to see the film’s successful festival run,” said Jessica Christopherson, Fort Worth Film Commissioner. “We’re excited for more audiences to experience the powerful story and performances in No Future.”

The event will include a reception in Café Modern with live music from Fort Worth musician Robert Ellis starting at 6 p.m. and drinks available for purchase. The screening will be followed by a Q&A discussion with Mark Smoot and Andrew Irvine, the film’s co-writer/directors, moderated by TCU film professor and Fort Worth Film Commission Board Chair, Dr. Tricia Jenkins.

The film was picked up for distribution by Gravitas Ventures. Beginning October 22, No Future will be available in select theaters across the country as well as streaming on video on demand.

To RSVP for the free premiere screening please visit FortWorth.com/NoFutureFilm.