DALLAS, Texas (10/23/2021) – The Montessori Institute of North Texas (MINT) is the 2020-2021 recipient of the Ann R. Cox “Innovation in Education” Award. Established by Alcuin School, the Edwin L. Cox family, and the Berry R. Cox Family Foundation, this award is given each year to an individual or organization that has demonstrated innovation in education and vision for “what school should be.”

This award was given in recognition of MINT’s work to create schools that produce innovative thinkers and passionate learners; to implement new formats making Montessori teacher training more accessible; to promote diversity, opportunity, and equity in Montessori teacher training; and to expand Montessori for all children through the public schools.

MINT graduates have this to say about their teacher training:

“I commend the pioneers of MINT for recognizing a need, sharing a collaborative vision, and for being courageous enough to take the risks to do what is necessary to meet the needs of the growing Montessori community that is desperate for knowledge.” -KaLinda, Public Montessori Principal

“I feel like I’m standing at a turning point of Montessori history to have these wonderful discoveries be accessible to more people. I am truly impressed by how brave MINT is to take this initiative to create something new and promising. I believe this small group of people can change the world in the future.” -Ruoxue, Lead Montessori Teacher

About the Montessori Institute of North Texas (MINT) and Montessori education:

MINT is a Montessori teacher training center affiliated with AMI (the Association Montessori Internationale), the organization founded by Dr. Maria Montessori to preserve the authenticity of her work. Established in 2004, MINT serves the growing need for AMI-Montessori credentialed teachers in North Texas and beyond.

Montessori education is a hands-on, self-paced approach that builds strong skills in academics, leadership, self-discipline, responsibility, and independence in a peaceful and collaborative environment. Research in AMI public Montessori schools has found that Montessori education levels the playing field for low-income students and erases the income achievement gap while leading to higher ratings in academic achievement, social cognition, and school enjoyment. Lillard, A. S., et al., (2017). Montessori preschool elevates and equalizes child outcomes: A longitudinal study. Frontiers in Psychology.

For more information about MINT and Montessori education, contact Emily Fjare at 214-870-2022.