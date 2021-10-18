FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mustang Extreme Environmental Services, a leader in environmental containment, water treatment, ground protection, and remote site access has acquired the assets of RW Products, LLC.

“We’re delighted to further expand our support for the key American oil and gas industry with the acquisition of RW Products,” said Chris Thomas, CEO of Mustang Extreme. “Adding the RW Products team and resources to our best-in-class service offering in the Appalachian basins will provide our customers and operators with a customer experience unrivaled in the industry. The acquisition will allow us to continue to expand our service offerings to meet the changing market dynamics and address important ESG initiatives. Customers keep returning to Mustang Extreme thanks to the quality of our products, our breadth of products, and our impeccable service and safety record. The RW Products acquisition will further enhance this value proposition.”

“Patrick Justice and his team will continue to support the RW Products customers using our resources to enhance the experience where necessary. I look forward to working with Patrick,” continued Mr. Thomas. “With one of the most experienced crews in the oil and gas space, Mustang Extreme can meet the market needs and the RW Products team will further increase our ability to service the market.”

About Mustang Extreme Environmental Services

Mustang Extreme was formed in 2018 with the merger of Extreme Plastics Plus (founded in 2007), Mustang Energy Services (founded in 2011), the acquisition of Aria Rose Oilfield Solutions in 2019 and the acquisition of RW Products, LLC in 2021. The combined company is a leader in environmental containment, water treatment, ground protection and remote accessibility, with significant scale and a diversified suite of products and services. Mustang is the only containment company servicing all major oil & gas basins in the United States. Mustang Extreme is part of the Blue Wolf Capital Partners portfolio. For more information, visit www.mustangextreme.com.