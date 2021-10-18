FORT WORTH, TEXAS (October 18, 2021) – Fort Worth is celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with food, drink and celebration across the city. Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion on the 1st and 2nd of November each year (History.com).

“Día de los Muertos celebrations have historically been concentrated within our Hispanic community and neighborhoods,” said Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Anette Landeros. “It’s very exciting to be sharing the beauty of this cultural tradition with the broader Fort Worth community this year. It’s like welcoming someone into your home to get to know your family better. We want to welcome all of Fort Worth to experience our culture, and hope they will share theirs with us as well.”

Fort Worth is celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with food, drink and celebration across the city. (Courtesy photo | Visit Fort Worth)

For the past 18 years, Artes de la Rosa conducted Fort Worth’s only annual celebration of Día de los Muertos. This year, a partnership between Visit Fort Worth, Visita Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, District 2 City Council and the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization was cast to assist Artes de la Rosa in organizing and promoting the expanded event, “Día de los Muertos en Fort Worth – Celebración de Vida y Cultura.”

The event will now include a parade on Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. featuring float entries from Visit Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Kimbell Art Museum, Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth Inc., The World Famous Wheelie-ing Elvi, HWNT – Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas, Charros, Escaramuza, dancing horses, lowriders and more.

“Artes de la Rosa is honored to expand its signature 18th annual cultural and historical celebration now branded ‘Día de los Muertos en Fort Worth – Celebración de Vida y Cultura,’” said William Girón, executive director of Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts. “Join us, in dress, to kick off the 10 a.m. parade and continue the festivities at Marine Park at 12 p.m. alongside our partners.”

“This year’s expanded celebration will not only consist of a parade and festival but will also highlight several participating local businesses and restaurants,” shared Carlos E. Flores, District 2 City Council Member. “As Council Member for District 2, I am exceedingly proud to be part of this team collaborating to make this year’s Día de los Muertos celebration the best ever.”

Visit Fort Worth and Visita Fort Worth are proud to help promote this year’s festivities. Please find a list of special menu offerings, events and festivals occurring across the city below. Visit www.fortworth.com/diadelosmuertos for more information.

OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 1 | Día de los Muertos Altar Exhibit & Performance at La Gran Plaza

The “Altar de Muertos” features one-of-a-kind skulls and catrinas made specifically for La Gran Plaza by artist Mirna del Valle, a graduate of the University of Guadalajara in Mexico and specializing in painting and sculpture. The altar is truly a work of art and will be on display by the MetroPCS Stage. A cultural performance featuring the traditions of the Day of the Dead by Grupo Pakal will occur on November 1 at the MetroPCS Stage. Admission is free.

OCTOBER 29 | HWNT Fort Worth Chapter Presents ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan Gala! | 7PM-12AM

Hasta Los Muertos Bailan! translates to “Even the Dead Dance.” The Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas’ (HWNT) annual gala celebrates the Day of the Dead Mexican holiday where deceased loved ones are remembered each year. This year’s event takes place at River Ranch Stockyards and includes a cocktail social, auction, dinner, and dancing to live music.

Festive traditions such as an altar for loved ones, sugar skull face painting, and Mariachi music make it a truly unique event. Individual tickets are $175.

OCTOBER 25 – NOVEMBER 2 | Ofrenda Para Los Muertos

“Ofrenda Para Los Muertos” highlights various restaurants that will be displaying an ofrenda/altar or offering a special menu for Día de los Muertos. All are welcome to participate and may submit special offer details here. Current offers are below:

Richard Sandoval Hospitality and Toro Toro Fort Worth are honoring Día De Los Muertos with an immersive global campaign now through November 2. Toro Toro will offer guests a chance to partake in the celebration with marigold-inspired dishes and beverages and a signature Spotify playlist. Beverages include the Flor De Muertos Margarita made with Patrón Silver, agave, passion fruit, lime and fresh marigolds, and the Marigold Margarita featuring Patrón Reposado, tonic, fresh marigold simple syrup and lime. Learn more about special menu items here.

Kick-off the festivities early on October 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a festive Day of the Dead Brunch at B&B Butchers in the Shops at Clearfork featuring a Mexico City-inspired menu, Código 1530 Tequila specialty cocktails, mariachi performances, face paintings and more. Reservations encouraged.

OCTOBER 30 | Dia De Los Muertos En Fort Worth, Celebración De Vida Y Cultura | 10AM – 4PM

Artes De La Rosa proudly presents Día de los Muertos en Fort Worth in partnership with the City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Latino Police Officers Association and Visit Fort Worth. Join for this milestone 18th annual celebration in North Side with special events including an inaugural Celebration Parade from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by festivities from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Marine Park that includes food, visual artists, face painting, mariachis, ballet folklorico, opera and more.

The event is free to attend, and the community and visitors are invited to wear traditional costumes. More information at www.artesdelarosa.org/index.php/dia-de-los-muertos.

OCTOBER 30 | ¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage in Fort Worth | 3:30-9PM

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute of Texas (FWBG | BRIT) invites guests to a Dia de los Muertos – Celebration of Life Street Party on October 30. The event will include children’s activities from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. followed by entertainment from a TCU mariachi band and folklorico dancers, cash bar, Socorro Tequila tastings and more from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

OCTOBER 30 | Día de los Muertos at Fort Worth Public Library | 2-4PM

Head to the Fort Worth Central Library in downtown from 2 to 4 p.m. for a free, interactive celebration of Día de los Muertos. Families will learn fun facts about the history of the holiday, play games and create a fun work of art.

OCTOBER 31 | Dia De Los Muertos Mercado at Paco’s Mexican Cuisine | 12-9PM

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with Paco’s Mexican Cuisine and Islas Tropicales Frutería at the inaugural Day of the Dead market featuring over 18 local vendors from 12-9 p.m. Activities include raffles, a DJ and live music, trick-or-treating, a jump house and drink and food specials.