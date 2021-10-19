DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awards—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, proudly announces that it has received the Distributor of the Year for 2020 award from Hirose Electric USA, a world-class manufacturer in connectors. In presenting the award, Hirose cited Mouser’s successes in overall sales and growth, as well as customer service and satisfaction.

“We are proud to work with Hirose, and to receive their 2020 Distributor of the Year Award,” said Krystal Jackson, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser. “Mouser and Hirose have enjoyed a strong partnership over the past 12 years, resulting in the development of new business opportunities in a wide range of traditional and emerging markets.”

“Even through the industry’s obstacles, Mouser achieved impressive growth with Hirose in 2020,” said Mark Kojak, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hirose Electric USA. “Mouser understands the Hirose value proposition. They are a valued partner that is instrumental in building customer loyalty and satisfaction. We are pleased to recognize the accomplishments of Mouser with this award.”

Mouser stocks a full suite of products from Hirose, including DF40T automotive board-to-FPC connectors, FH75 two-point contact automotive FPC/FFC connector, BK13C low-profile hybrid FPC-to-board connectors, and TF42 0.35mm back-flip Front Axis™ FPC connectors.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Hirose Electric Company

Hirose Electric Company specializes in the manufacture of connectors and has been a contributor to the development of the electronics sector for over 70 years. Their modest and humble business philosophy of seeking wisdom from all sources and incorporating that knowledge to maintain high quality and efficiency has earned Hirose a loyal customer base. Hirose is also committed to environmental issues in the manufacture of connectors such as coaxial connectors, FFC / FPC connectors, and single and double row connectors.

